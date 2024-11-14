Lawmakers and Enforcers Stand Against Squatting

The Wyoming legislative session might not be for a few months, but that doesn’t mean squat to legislators. The Joint Judiciary Committee recently voted to sponsor a bill to aid property owners with squatter removal. Under this bill, Wyoming property owners will have a much easier time getting help from law enforcement in removing unlawful squatters. Additional criminal trespassing offenses in these cases have been added, as well as hefty felony charges for destructive squatters.

Behind the scenes: Lawmakers and law enforcers have been working hard throughout this off season to create a bill to help locals who have struggled with current legislation surrounding squatters on their property. To address concerns, amendments have been made, including ensuring that the person seeking squatter removal is the owner, and clarifying the definition of squatter to exclude current/former tenants.

