RE/MAX Capitol Properties Launches Exciting Annual Merry Mondays Giveaway

The holiday season just got a whole lot merrier thanks to RE/MAX Capitol Properties!

Each week, beginning November 24th, the local real estate agency will spread cheer and excitement with Merry Mondays clues, offering participants the chance to win $200 simply by engaging on social media posts and website posts featuring the clues about where Homeee the Elf is venturing.

Participating in Merry Mondays is easy and fun. Interested community members can follow the prompts shared across RE/MAX Capitol Properties’ social media platforms and their website’s blog at www.cheyennehomestore.com. Each week, the merry event is brought to life by a whimsical elf traveling to various destinations around Cheyenne, leaving clues for participants to guess the elf’s location. To enter, simply like, comment, and share the Merry Mondays posts. As those who engage decipher clues, they not only get a chance to win the cash prize but also connect with their community in a joyful and festive spirit.

“We’re thrilled to bring some holiday magic to Cheyenne this year,”

said Stephanie Prescott for RE/MAX Capitol Properties. “Merry Mondays is a way for us to give back to the community while getting everyone involved in the holiday spirit. We can’t wait to see who the lucky winners will be!”

The Merry Mondays are set to run throughout the holiday season for a total of six weeks starting November 24th promising fun for individuals and families alike. Join the fun and make this holiday season memorable by participating in RE/MAX Capitol Properties’ Merry Mondays. Hopefully, you will win $200 in the process. For more details and to follow along with the elf’s adventures, check out their social media and blog updates!

