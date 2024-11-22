Home » Business Community

Just the Facts: Health Insurance in Wyoming

Sydney O'Brien Posted On November 22, 2024
Wondering how Wyoming-ites are insured? Check out the following data about Wyoming health insurance coverage over the last two years:

  • Approx. number of people with any type of health insurance in 2023: 513,000 (89.3% of total population)

  • Approx. number of people with any type of health insurance in 2022: 505,000 (88.5% of total population)

  • Approx. number of people with no health insurance in 2023: 61,000 (10.7% of total population)

  • Approx. number of people with no health insurance in 2022: 66,000 (11.5% of total population)

  • Approx. number of people with health insurance provided by their employer in 2023: 310,000 (54% of total population)

  • Approx. number of people with health insurance provided by their employer in 2022: 311,000 (54.5% of total population)




