Just the Facts: Health Insurance in Wyoming

Wondering how Wyoming-ites are insured? Check out the following data about Wyoming health insurance coverage over the last two years:

Approx. number of people with any type of health insurance in 2023: 513,000 (89.3% of total population)

Approx. number of people with any type of health insurance in 2022: 505,000 (88.5% of total population)

Approx. number of people with no health insurance in 2023: 61,000 (10.7% of total population)

Approx. number of people with no health insurance in 2022: 66,000 (11.5% of total population)

Approx. number of people with health insurance provided by their employer in 2023: 310,000 (54% of total population)