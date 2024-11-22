Say Goodbye to Google Chrome

What browser are you using to read this article? There’s a good chance that you’re surfing the web or checking your email on Google Chrome—but it might not stay that way for long. If the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) gets their way, the Chrome browser will no longer be a part of the Google empire.

The DoJ has filed a court case against Google, accusing the technology giant of monopolizing the internet search market with their 90% control over the industry. In addition to the sale of the Chrome browser, the DoJ is pushing for new measures on Google’s AI features and their Android smartphone operating system.

WY We Care: This case is one of many that is fighting on the battleground of business rights vs government reach. While both Google and the DoJ argue that the other side is hurting consumers, the intervention of government in business growth like this sets a dangerous precedent. Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is a fierce advocate for a free enterprise market, in which government overreach plays no part. We will continue to monitor this case and others like it, and keep you all in the know.