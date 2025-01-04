Just the Facts: Holiday Shopping across the Country🎁
Wondering how American businesses weathered this holiday season? Check out some of the season highlights from ABC News below:
From November 1 to December 24, retail sales rose by 3.8% compared to last year.
Between 2022 and 2023, there was only a 3.1% growth rate in retail sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24
The product with the biggest growth in sales was in jewelry, with a 4% jump from last year’s holiday season.
Compared to last year, online shopping spending grew by 6.7%.
Consumer spending makes up almost three-quarters of all economic activity in the U.S.
The national unemployment rate stands at just 4.2%.
Gross domestic product grew at a solid 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September.