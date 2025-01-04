Honda and Nissan might be merging more than just lanes

There’s a three car collision coming our way, but it’s no accident. Three of Japan’s biggest car companies – Honda, Nissan, and potentially Mitsubishi – are deep into talks of a three-way merger. Currently, Honda and Nissan are the second and third largest car manufacturers in Japan, and both have a secure top-ten placement on global sales numbers. Adding together sales from these companies would land them the third-place spot for the most global annual sales, just behind Toyota and Volkswagen. A merger of this size could have much larger implications that reach all the way to Wyoming.

WY We Care: Our state is home to a total of nearly ten Honda and/or Nissan car dealerships, each of which will be impacted if this merger is to go through. Although Hondas and Nissans may not be the most popular vehicles in our state, a title which is firmly held by the Ford F-Series, they are still widely owned. Beyond the cars themselves, this merger could greatly change the auto-industry as a whole. With this merger, Honda and Nissan hope to be able to make bigger, faster strides away from fossil fuel vehicles and towards electric cars. The production of coal, oil, and natural gas make up a significant piece of Wyoming’s economy, and the energy industry employs thousands of people across the state. The growing trend of turning away from fossil fuels has very negative implications for our state’s economy.