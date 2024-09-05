Just the Facts: Property Tax Rates in Wyoming

Breakdown of Wyoming Property Tax Revenue Sources (2023):

Mineral Production – 52%

Residential Property – 29%

Industrial – 11.4%

Commercial Property – 6.3%

Agricultural Lands – 1.3%

Total Property Tax Revenue – $2.2 billion

Wyoming Property Tax Recipient Breakdown (2023):

Public Schools – 69.3%

County Governments – 17.5%

Special Districts – 7.8%

Community Colleges – 3.5%

Cities and Towns – 1.9%

Go deeper: For more in depth information about what recipients spend property tax revenue on, how much each county pays in property tax, and other such information, check out this report put together by the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.