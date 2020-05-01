K9s 4 Mobility Hosts Online Dog Derby Race

The service dogs at K9s 4 Mobility will “race for the roses” on Facebook this weekend.

The unique fundraiser is the result of events being cancelled due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The competitors, Sunny, Buddy, Chuck and Charlie will race against each other for the 2020 Dog Derby title.

“Last year, we hosted a Kentucky Derby Party to raise funds for our organization,” said Michelle Woerner, CEO of K9s 4 Mobility. “This year, we needed to get creative, due to the cancellation of our in-person event. The online giving is going well and we are so appreciative of the donations we are receiving.”

The rules of the Dog Derby are simple, donors should visit online and vote for their favorite dog to win. The organization is requesting a $10-dollar donation with each vote. The race can be viewed on the K9s 4 Mobility Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

“The dogs have been training for the past several weeks, learning to run in a straight line against each other,” says Woerner. “They have picked up the technique quickly and really seem to be enjoying their practices, we are looking forward to a fun and exciting race.”

Donors can vote for their favorite competitor until one hour before race time. Donations will also be accepted by check or phone call.

VOTE ONLINE