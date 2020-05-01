Nuvision Credit Union serves over 1100 meals to Cheyenne Healthcare workers

The NuvisionCares Program launched on Monday, April 20th with a focus of honoring teams of healthcare workers, as well as supporting three restaurants in downtown Cheyenne.

Employees of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Stitches Acute Care Center, NextCare Urgent Care, Health Works, Express Urgent Care, and HealthReach were, over the course of the week, able to call local restaurants and order a meal up to $25.00, paid for by Nuvision.

Restaurant crews from Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, 2 Doors Down, and Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza successfully served over 1110 meals over the course of the week as part of the NuvisionCares initiative, in addition to serving regular customers during normal business hours. While the week brought quite a lot of traffic for these restaurants, they accommodated each individual with dedicated service and gratitude.

“Thank you to all who took part in this program allowing NuvisionCares to recognize, in turn helping these restaurants to remain strong parts of this community we love,” said Nuvision.