Keep Your Dogs Safe: Cheyenne Leash Laws Enforced!

With warmer weather on the horizon, city residents and visitors are reminded that pet animals must be leashed in public, and failure to do so may result in fines.

The City has received complaints in recent weeks of altercations between dogs at city parks caused by dogs that are unleashed.

“We know how much dogs love to play fetch or run with their owners off-leash,” said Jason Sanchez, the City’s director of Community Recreation & Events. “But in town, we have to make sure we create an environment where everyone’s pets can enjoy our parks safely.”

City law requires pets to be leashed outside of private property. Fines for spayed/neutered and young animals start at $50 and on subsequent offenses escalate to include mandatory microchipping and higher fines.

For animals that are not spayed/neutered, fines begin at $75 and escalate to include mandatory spay/neuter and higher fines.

Issues with large animals can be directed to Cheyenne Animal Control at 307-637-6206. For additional information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/animalcontrol.