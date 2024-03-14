We have Business with Essential Chemistry

The term PFAS includes thousands of chemistries that can and do have very different properties, so they are not all the same. Today’s fluorochemistries, including PFAS, possess a unique combination of properties to repel water and retain heat that makes them durable, efficient, versatile, reliable, and ultimately irreplaceable across critical sectors. Fluorochemistries are essential to producing things we rely on every day, from airplanes to vehicles to semiconductors and data centers, clean energy technologies, health care equipment, personal protective equipment, and items critical to our national defense. And there are virtually no other viable alternatives.

The current debate: Members of Congress, the Administration, and states are considering regulatory action that could threaten the existence of all fluorochemistries and, therefore, cause severe disruption to our economy and the products we depend on.

Get Involved: The U.S. Chamber is leading an effort to educate public policymakers and business leaders about the essential role of fluorochemistries in our economy. Fluorochemistries are essential to American innovation and to supporting a robust manufacturing base with high-paying jobs. Today’s essential chemistries are manufactured and used responsibly and help make our modern way of life possible.