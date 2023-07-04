Keep Your Fingers and Freedom Intact This Fourth of July
Posted On July 4, 2023
Make sure your 4th of July celebrations are fun and legal! Most fireworks are illegal to set off in the Cheyenne city limits, so we’re here to let you know what’s approved and what isn’t. The following ARE allowed:
- Sparklers
- Party Poppers
- Smoke devices
- Snaps
These fireworks, however, are NOT allowed on private or public property within city limits:
- Aerial fireworks
- Roman candles
- Bottle rockets
- Fountains
Have a Happy 4th of July, y’all!