Keep Your Fingers and Freedom Intact This Fourth of July

Make sure your 4th of July celebrations are fun and legal! Most fireworks are illegal to set off in the Cheyenne city limits, so we’re here to let you know what’s approved and what isn’t. The following ARE allowed:

Sparklers

Party Poppers

Smoke devices

Snaps

These fireworks, however, are NOT allowed on private or public property within city limits:

Aerial fireworks

Roman candles

Bottle rockets

Fountains

Have a Happy 4th of July, y’all!