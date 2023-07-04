Home » Community

Keep Your Fingers and Freedom Intact This Fourth of July

July 4, 2023
Make sure your 4th of July celebrations are fun and legal! Most fireworks are illegal to set off in the Cheyenne city limits, so we’re here to let you know what’s approved and what isn’t. The following ARE allowed:

  • Sparklers
  • Party Poppers
  • Smoke devices
  • Snaps

These fireworks, however, are NOT allowed on private or public property within city limits:

  • Aerial fireworks
  • Roman candles
  • Bottle rockets
  • Fountains

Have a Happy 4th of July, y’all!




