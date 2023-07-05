Third Annual Dino Day at Wyoming State Museum

Join the Wyoming State Museum on July 15, for the third annual Dino Day. A high-energy, educational event for kids and kids-at-heart, Dino Day is an opportunity for dino enthusiasts to meet experts, learn, play, and discover Wyoming’s prehistoric past.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, the State Museum and its grounds will be transformed into a dino-themed wonderland. Kids can meet fossil experts from the WU Geological Museum and Fossil Butte National Monument. A “Field of Dinos” with poles reaching toward the sky will show just how big (and small) some of the most famous dinosaurs were. Kids can also crawl through a “Tunnel Through Time,” play “Tricera-toss,” run through an obstacle course, smile for the photo booth, and more.

Dino Day is for all ages and will feature crafts, games, and activities that bring attendees closer to the museum’s paleontological collections. The Museum’s Curator of Education will be providing hourly education talks and the Laramie County Library will contribute lively story times each hour as well.

Thanks to support from SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO, family programs like Dino Day are always free and open to everyone. Registration is encouraged so that museum staff can ensure there are plenty of activities and supplies for every attendee. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. State Museum fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about all upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.