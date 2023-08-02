Keyhole State Park to Host Lanternfest

Keyhole State Park will host Lanternfest Saturday August 5th. This family-friendly event will provide opportunities for kayaking and paddleboarding as well as glow painting and other outdoor activities and games which are all free with the price of park admission.

The event begins at 10am at Keyhole’s beach area south of the marina in which people are invited to help clean up the beach.

From 5pm – 8pm activities will be held at the boat launch within Keyhole’s Tatanka Campground and will include Kayaking & Paddle Boarding, Glow Painting, Flower Stamp Making, and Yard Games. From 8pm-9pm, guests can enjoy s’mores provided by the park at the boat launch while sending lanterns they’ve decorated out onto the lake. “The glowing orange lanterns will float on the lake, illuminating the surrounding area, and create a magical nighttime experience,” says Emma Jones, Keyhole’s Interpretive Ranger.