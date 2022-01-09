Laramie County Library to Host Third Annual One World Prairie Guitar Contest

Laramie County Library will host the third annual One World Prairie Guitar Contest in the Cottonwood Room from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22. Musicians of all ages are invited to compete in any of the contest’s five categories: acoustic, classical, electric, miscellaneous stringed instrument (excluding piano), and 12 & under. The contest will conclude with a celebratory One World Prairie Guitar Concert consisting of performances by the winners at 6:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room.

The first place winners in the acoustic, classical, electric, and miscellaneous stringed instrument categories will each take home a $1,000 prize and will perform for twenty minutes in the evening’s One World Prairie Guitar Concert. Second place winners in each category will receive $750, third place winners will receive $500, and fourth place winners will receive $100. The winner of the 12 & under category will take home $100 and will play for ten minutes in the evening’s concert. $75 will be awarded to the category’s second place winner, $50 to the third place winner, and $25 to the fourth place winner.

The annual event is presented in partnership with the Cheyenne Guitar Society, and is funded by the Laramie County Library Foundation through an anonymous donor with a passion for arts, music, and the Laramie County community.

Laramie County Library System encourages interested musicians to find more information and register for the contest online at https://lclsonline.org/one-world-prairie-guitar-contest/. Each entry costs $10; musicians may only sign up for one category in the contest. Registration closes on Friday, January 21 at 12:00 p.m., at which time all entry payments are due. Contest performances must consist of one song no longer than five minutes and cannot include any vocals. Classical guitar contestants must play a classical music piece. Musicians participating in the electric category may bring one effects pedal for the contest.

The contest and concert are open to the public to attend at no cost. Laramie County Library asks that contest attendees remain quiet and refrain from entering or exiting the Cottonwood Room during performances. Join Laramie County Library System in celebrating the region’s local talent and enjoy this one-of-a-kind showcase of the vibrant musical community with the One World Prairie Guitar Contest and Concert.

Contact

Kasey Mossey at 307-773-7225 or kmossey@lclsonline.org for media information or to arrange interviews. For library photos, logos, and press information, please visit https://lclsonline.org/press/. For general library information, please call 307-634-3561 or visit https://lclsonline.org