Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Gerardo Mendez, who is an eighth-grade student at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 20.

According to members of the nominating committee, Mendez is a straight “A” student. He loves English class and participates in extracurricular sports like baseball and soccer.

He goes out of his way to serve as a mentor by helping his fellow students get to class on time and be successful with their schoolwork.

The committee said Mendez doesn’t allow challenges stand in his way in order to accomplish his goals. They added Mendez always has a smile on his face and doesn’t hesitate to say “Hello,” or brighten someone’s day with a high five.

“He encourages others and inspires everyone to be a better person by being exceptionally positive, helpful and friendly,” Carey Junior High Associate Principal Sandy Lever said.

Upon graduation from high school, Mendez would like to become a mechanic.