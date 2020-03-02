Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Jenna Beckley, who is a senior at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 2.

“Jenna is a hard worker and strives to be the best at everything she does,” members of the selection committee said. “She has overcome obstacles in her life and has risen above.”

According to South High Assistant Principal Jennifer Brownhill, Beckley always challenges herself by taking AP courses.

She is the captain of the South cheerleading team and is an All-State and All-City cheerleader. Beckley is a member of DECA and recently received first place rating during a DECA event.

Beckley said she plans to attend the University of Wyoming where she will study to be an anesthesiologist so she can spend her life helping people.

According to members of the selection committee, “Jenna is kind and compassionate and very responsible.”