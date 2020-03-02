Phase Two of Evers Boulevard Reconstruction Project Underway

Phase two of the Evers Blvd. reconstruction project in northeast Cheyenne is slated to begin Monday, March 2nd.

Due to the project, Evers Blvd. will be closed to thru traffic from Evergreen St. to Ranger Dr. This section of Evers Blvd. will remain closed for the duration of the project which is anticipated to continue through summer.

Access to nearby Jessup Elementary will be maintained but caution is recommended for pedestrians walking in the area.

Reiman Corp. is the general contractor for this project and is funded through the Sixth Penny Sales Tax.