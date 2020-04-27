Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Hope Cahill, who is an eighth-grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 27.

“Hope is cheerful, upbeat and takes her education seriously,” language arts teacher Susi Savage said. “She is always respectful as well as responsible. She has a great sense of humor and is a delight to be around.”

Cahill maintains a 3.857 GPA while participating in volleyball, soccer and cheerleading. As an office runner, Cahill helps with the school’s bell breakfast program. She delivers breakfast to students who are brought to school late.

“She is a highly caring person that looks out for others,” Principal Brian Cox said. “She has a kind heart and is a perfect example of what we want our community of Cheyenne to be.”

Outside of school she helps pack food bags for the homeless at Holy Trinity Church.

“Hope is hardworking, pushes herself to make corrections and has great manners,” math teacher Lisa Harbeson said.

Cahill said after high school she is thinking about becoming a teacher. She hopes to start her education at the University of Wyoming and earn her master’s degree in Arizona.