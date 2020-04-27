Visit Cheyenne Honors the Spirit of Travel During National Travel & Tourism Week

Visit Cheyenne reminds the community of the spirit of travel and will be honoring the hard-working professionals of tourism and hospitality during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 3-9, 2020.

The year’s theme is, The Spirit of Travel Cannot Be Broken.

In 2019, Laramie County welcomed 1.1 million visitors, who in turn, spent $380 million according to research conducted by the Wyoming Office of Tourism and Dean Runyan Associates. Travel and tourism provided more than 3,100 jobs in Laramie County, the most of any private industry sector.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 and the associated downturn in the economy, it is more important than ever for Laramie County to come together to support this vital industry.

“Our travel and tourism partners in Laramie County are job creators, small businesses, entrepreneurs and leaders,” said Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne.

“Without their creative western hospitality, the quality of life for all Cheyenne residents wouldn’t be as rich. The taxes paid by visitors to our community in 2019 saved the average household $570 in additional taxes to cover the services we enjoy.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Visit Cheyenne has worked around the clock to help support the local tourism industry with accurate information, promotion of restaurants and small businesses keeping them operational and inspiring visitors with social media posts, videos and conversations, Cheyenne is a great place to visit, and will be again, once is it responsible to do so.

Those efforts will continue through Tourism Week with social media efforts focusing on our industry. Join Visit Cheyenne in supporting the Spirit of Travel by sharing a photo each day that aligns with the following sectors, using the hashtags #SpiritOfTravel and #CheyenneWY and #ThatsWY.

National Travel and Tourism Week:

Monday, May 4 | Support Laramie County Attractions Day

Tuesday, May 5 | The Power of Tourism

Wednesday, May 6 | Support Laramie County’s Hotels

Thursday, May 7 | Celebrating our State, City, County and Town Parks

Friday, May 8 | Support Laramie County’s Restaurants/Culinary Day

Saturday, May 9 | Support Made in Laramie County Products Day

You can follow Visit Cheyenne’s efforts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube during National Tourism Week.