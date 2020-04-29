This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest Helene Neville

Helene is the first woman (and the second person) to run across every state in America, and the first person in recorded history to run solo.

On May 1, 2010, Helene, a survivor of three brain abscesses, three brain surgeries, and reoccurring lymphoma, embarked on a quest to run across every state in America to inspire the nation to “Rethink Impossible.” Along the way, she found that there is more right with humanity than she ever imagined. Her run took her nine years and 13,850 miles. Helene ran through treacherous terrain, horrific weather, and despite cancer, broken bones, an attempted assault and abduction, the death of a sibling and a parent, she continued. Helene ran to inspire others to realize their dreams and along the way found a deeper love for her country and its people. Helene is featured in The Human Race: A Documentary, directed by Liz Vassey.

THE HUMAN RACE

The most spiritual thing we can do is embrace humanity and connect with those around us. What if we reach out and celebrate each other’s strengths rather than weaknesses? I relied on community and found mankind. – Helene Neville

Helene’s run is as much about humanitarianism as athleticism. She runs to dispel beliefs about human potential and limitations as well as inspire the generations of dreamers to become doers. Helene has been featured widely nationally and internationally in print, TV, and radio. In addition to, and complimenting her athletic and humanitarian career, she has written four books, is a nurse, an inspirational speaker, and an entrepreneur. However, her greatest accomplishment is being a mom & grandmother.

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This is Me Podcast was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and stories by phenomenal women. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

*This episode was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.