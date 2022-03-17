Home » Government

Latest allegations of threats among Wyoming legislators lead some to seek a return to civility

Amid new allegations of a state legislator making verbal threats, some who do business in the Capitol here are seeking a return to greater civility.

On Tuesday, news emerged that state Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, allegedly threatened, in speaking with others, the lives of Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Lander, and former Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne. On Wednesday, Burlingame and LeBeau confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the details of what they recounted having heard via a third party. This person was said to have heard Romero-Martinez threaten to potentially take their lives, as well as his own life.

