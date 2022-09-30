Lawmakers Plea for Colorado Springs’ Space Command Headquarters, As Air Force Decision Looms

The Department of the Air Force hasn’t yet issued its final word on the location of U.S. Space Command headquarters — a decision that will determine whether the base remains at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs or moves to Huntsville, Ala. — but a decision is coming.

Two recently completed federal inquiries, by the Department of Defense’s Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office, into the legitimacy of the Trump administration’s decision to relocate the base to Alabama haven’t yielded easy answers or talking points for those who don’t agree with the findings.

Now, what’s feeling more and more like an uphill battle and an 11th-hour fight to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs has united Centennial State politicians from both sides of the aisle.