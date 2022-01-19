Home » Government

LCSD1 Graduation Rate Improves to 80.25% for Class of 2021

Shortgo Posted On January 19, 2022
0
0


Laramie County School District 1’s four-year graduation rate climbed to 80.25% in the 2020-2021 school  year. This is an increase of 2.35% from the 2019-2020 school year, according to data released by the  Wyoming Department of Education, and marks the eighth-consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6.% of students graduated.

The district saw a 6% increase in graduates from Triumph High  School, and the graduation rate for students served by an IEP increased by 12%.  

The pandemic has posed many challenges for our community and our schools. We would like to  acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our staff as they partnered with our families to keep the  graduation of our students as one of our primary goals.  

For those who did not successfully graduate with their four-year cohorts, schools are continuing to work  with them to complete their graduation requirements. Since the time the data was calculated, some of  these students have already graduated.  

We recognize there are areas of opportunity for growth, and we as a district are working to develop a  plan of action to directly address them. The district is currently completing a comprehensive analysis of  the data to guide our next program decisions. We will share updates through the emerging work of the  district strategic plan. 

For more information on LCSD1 graduation rates for the 2020-2021 school year, please visit the  Wyoming Department of Education website.  




Trending Now
Continuing vaccine mandate could hurt health care staffing
Shortgo January 19, 2022
Laramie, Albany counties in ‘chaos’ after redistricting move
Shortgo January 19, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
LCSD1 Graduation Rate Improves to 80.25% for Class of 2021
Share No Comment