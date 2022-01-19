LCSD1 Graduation Rate Improves to 80.25% for Class of 2021

Laramie County School District 1’s four-year graduation rate climbed to 80.25% in the 2020-2021 school year. This is an increase of 2.35% from the 2019-2020 school year, according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Education, and marks the eighth-consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6.% of students graduated.

The district saw a 6% increase in graduates from Triumph High School, and the graduation rate for students served by an IEP increased by 12%.

The pandemic has posed many challenges for our community and our schools. We would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our staff as they partnered with our families to keep the graduation of our students as one of our primary goals.

For those who did not successfully graduate with their four-year cohorts, schools are continuing to work with them to complete their graduation requirements. Since the time the data was calculated, some of these students have already graduated.

We recognize there are areas of opportunity for growth, and we as a district are working to develop a plan of action to directly address them. The district is currently completing a comprehensive analysis of the data to guide our next program decisions. We will share updates through the emerging work of the district strategic plan.

For more information on LCSD1 graduation rates for the 2020-2021 school year, please visit the Wyoming Department of Education website.