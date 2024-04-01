LCSD1’s Dr. Newton Sparks Educational Revolution This Week at Chamber Luncheon
Get ready to witness the dawn of a new era in education as Dr. Steve Newton, LCSD1’s trailblazing Superintendent, takes center stage at the Cheyenne Chamber luncheon this week. Gather with your business community on April 5, 2024, at 11:30 AM in the LCCC Pathfinder Building to hear Dr. Newton share a visionary address that promises to reshape the landscape of education and community prosperity.
With nearly 30 years in education, Dr. Newton’s leadership at LCSD#1 has the potential to transform our educational opportunities in Cheyenne. Before his current role, he directed instruction at LCSD#1 since 2015, overseeing advancements in curriculum, assessment, and professional development. An esteemed adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming, he’s a seasoned professional learning consultant for the Center for Model Schools. He’s a proud UW graduate with degrees in biology, education leadership, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction.
“I feel incredibly grateful and blessed to be able to continue to serve the staff, students and community of Cheyenne,” said Dr. Newton. Don’t miss this chance to gain insights and engage directly with our LCSD1 Superintendent.