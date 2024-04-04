WyHy Celebrates Credit Union Youth Month
WyHy Federal Credit Union is gearing up to celebrate Credit Union Youth Month this April, championing the cause of financial literacy among the community’s youngest members. This nationwide initiative aims to plant the seeds of financial wisdom in children, guiding them toward a future of savvy saving and informed spending. The local credit union is dedicated to turning this month into an engaging and educational journey for its youthful savers.
At the core of WyHy’s Youth Month celebration is the concept of “Earning and Learning,” where children are encouraged to understand the value of money through practical experience. By participating in household chores or taking on small jobs in the neighborhood, kids begin to appreciate the effort behind every dollar earned, setting a foundation of responsibility and work ethic from a young age.
The adventure continues with “Savings Goals,” where WyHy invites children to dream big and start their journey toward financial achievement. Opening a savings account with WyHy allows these young members to witness their savings grow firsthand, fostering an early understanding of banking and the importance of setting financial targets.
WyHy believes that financial education should be anything but dull. Introducing kids to various payment methods and the concept of making informed financial decisions transforms the act of spending from a mere transaction to a valuable lesson in financial literacy. This approach ensures that children learn the significance of each dollar spent.
Moreover, WyHy’s Youth Month is not just about money management—it’s also about building character. The credit union emphasizes the importance of generosity and patience, teaching children the joy of giving through charitable acts and the virtue of saving for their heart’s desires.
Highlighting the month’s festivities is the exciting opportunity to earn “Bucks.” Children can accumulate these Bucks throughout April by engaging in several activities, including opening Youth Savings or Teen Independence Accounts, making deposits, and participating in a coloring contest. These Bucks can then be exchanged for a chance to win enticing prizes such as magic kits, piggy banks, WyHy water bottles, or even a $100 deposit into their account. The
initiative not only adds a layer of fun to saving but also incentivizes children to actively participate in their financial education.
WyHy’s matching money offer for opening a 15-Month SmartSaver Certificate further encourages savings, with the credit union matching up to $50 on initial deposits. This incentive, coupled with the chance to win additional prizes, makes April an ideal time for young members to start or enhance their savings journey.
As WyHy Federal Credit Union embraces Credit Union Youth Month, it reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a community of informed, responsible, and empowered young savers. Through a blend of education, fun, and community spirit, WyHy is laying the groundwork for a generation of savvy financial consumers, ready to take on the future with confidence and wisdom. This April, WyHy stands ready to guide its youngest members every step of the way toward a bright financial future, proving once again that it is more than just a place to save—it is a community where young dreams are nurtured and grown.
Visit www.WyHy.org/youth for more information.