The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Prepares to Host Business After Hours
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum proudly extends a warm welcome to all as the Museum prepares to host the Chamber Business After Hours event on April 11th, coinciding with the illustrious Western Spirit Art Show & Sale Patron Night. Get ready to indulge in an exquisite evening featuring grazing tables meticulously crafted by Bountiful Cravings, alongside two complimentary full bars, ensuring an evening of camaraderie.
The Museum is thrilled to announce the recent appointment of Josie Molloy as the new Executive Director. Josie brings a wealth of experience and a passion for preserving and promoting Western cultural heritage. The Museum eagerly anticipates her contributions to the Cheyenne community.
For over four decades, the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum has stood as a stronghold of cultural significance, serving as a beacon of history and tradition in the heart of our capital city. Open year-round, the Museum invites guests from near and far to immerse themselves in the captivating saga of Cheyenne Frontier Days™, spanning an impressive 128 years. The Museum proudly showcases the world’s largest collection of horse-drawn carriages, offering a glimpse into the bygone era of the Old West. Following the Western Spirit Art Show & Sale, several of the carriages will return to the Museum until they are taken out once again to be showcased in the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ parades during the 10-day event.
The Museum also hosts a variety of other events throughout the year including the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Western Art Show, a Murder Mystery Dinner, Art Uncork’d Nights, Bingo, Kid’s Camps, and the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Hall of Fame. The Museum is always looking for further opportunities to connect and collaborate with other organizations in and around Cheyenne to help further serve the community.
Join the Museum as they celebrate its rich Western heritage and our Cheyenne partners.