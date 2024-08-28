Leadership Cheyenne 2024-2025 Class Announced
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2024-2025 Leadership Cheyenne class. Since its inception in 1985, Leadership Cheyenne has been committed to developing future leaders who are passionate about the growth and prosperity of our community. This program provides an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in challenging, interactive, and thought-provoking educational experiences.
For more than 35 years, Leadership Cheyenne has been a catalyst for positive change in our community. The program, administered by the Leadership Cheyenne Steering Committee, comprised of members from previous Leadership Cheyenne classes, is committed to inspiring and developing future leaders interested in civic engagement and servant leadership.
Applicants selected for the annual program are expected to fully engage in each class and activity, contributing their time, energy, and talents to enhance the community. Participants also play an integral role in planning and coordinating the annual “Boo-tification Ball,” an event that raises funds for community beautification projects. Leadership Cheyenne is more than a leadership program; it is a journey that delves into the unique dynamics of what makes Cheyenne a remarkable place to live, work and do business. Participants will explore the rich diversity of our region, gaining insights into key areas such as government services, education, business, economic development, and social issues. Through this exploration, participants will build a strong network of like-minded individuals dedicated to the future of our community.
The following professionals have demonstrated a strong commitment to the future of our community and were chosen to participate in the 2024-2025 Leadership Cheyenne program:
- Marlene Harvey, Beyond Leadership
- Colton Carlson, Coldwell Banker
- Jamie Avent, Summerset Senior Solutions
- Kristina Wilson, The Align Team
- Nancy Bocanegra, Riverstone Bank
- Amber Ash, City of Cheyenne
- Josh Eyres, Fairway Mortgage
- Caleb Snyder, RLR, LLP
- Conner Hunsaker, MHP, LLP
- Todd Hepworth, Board of Public Utilities
- Sophia Elaine Maes, City of Cheyenne
- Jean Hamann, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
- Denise Ordway, Delta Dental of Wyoming
- Taylor McCort, WYDOT
- Christopher Arndt, Cheyenne Family YMCA
- Brian Kozak, Laramie County Sheriff
- Josh Hardee, Hilltop Bank
- Natalie Young, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
- Heidi Culek, WyHy
- Jeffrey Regan, United States Air Force
- Tyler Neff, WY Army National Guard
- Christopher Lujan, WY Army National Guard
- Kelly Dufford, Gravity Bar Cheyenne
- Daniel Boscaljon, Healthy Relationship Academy
- Jason Hoskins Jr., Halladay Motors
- Rylee Anderson, CFD Old West Museum
Congratulations to the Leadership Cheyenne 2024-2025 class and we encourage others to consider applying for next year’s program.
For more information, visit cheyennechamber.org/leadership-Cheyenne or contact Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Natalie Young at nataliey@cheyennechamber.org