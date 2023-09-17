Leadership Cheyenne is Painting the Town🖌

Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2022 has just unveiled the latest of their community murals at Habitat for Humanity! Their Cheyenne Mural Project is a series of four murals painted around Cheyenne on the exterior of different businesses, with a theme of the Four Sisters of the Capital. Local artist Jordan Dean was commissioned to design and create each of the murals, and his work has been incredible!

Where They’ll Be:

Sister of Hope – Habitat for Humanity

Sister of Courage – Central Plaza Hotel

Sister of Truth – VMAccel

Sister of Justice – Crossfit Frontier

Go deeper: This project is just one of many that Leadership Cheyenne classes have funded through their annual Boo-tification fundraiser. Support this spook-tacular community program and attend Boo Ball 2023.