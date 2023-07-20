Legal Eagles of the Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Litigation Center, led by Chief Counsel Daryl Joseffer, achieved a 76% win rate in decided cases where the Chamber participated in the recent U.S. Supreme Court term.

Why it matters: The Litigation Center’s successes pack a punch that reverberates through the business world, giving a much-needed break from suffocating regulations, shielding blameless companies from legal trouble, and handing out crystal-clear guidance to landowners and businesses alike.