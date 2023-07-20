U.W. Kicks Wyoming Tech Sector into Overdrive

Get ready to witness the grand opening of the University of Wyoming’s School of Computing this fall! As part of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, this brilliant initiative is all set to give our state’s economy a good ol’ boost and keep our talented young minds right where they belong – Wyoming!

Why it matters: The initiative is on a mission to tackle the exodus of young Wyomingites by hooking them up with top-notch tech education and awesome opportunities. The end game? Turbocharging economic growth and assembling a mass of computer whizzes!