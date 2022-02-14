Legislature to consider redistricting plan, distributing COVID-19 aid
Via Wyoming News
When the Legislature convenes for its biennial budget session, lawmakers will also take up the work of allocating $330 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding and the federally-mandated process of redistricting following the 2020 Census.
Redistricting
In order to protect the “one person, one vote” rule contained in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, the Wyoming Legislature selects a committee to run redistricting following a decennial census. Ten years ago, the task went to the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, which has taken on the same job this year.