Let the Meridian Trust Foundation help with the costs of childcare

The Meridian North Star Foundation has launched a childcare initiative to help Cheyenne families. The costs of childcare can be the most significant expense for families. Particularly when a parent is starting a new job, has an additional child entering day care, or while attending school. The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation established this program to assist families to take the edge off the first month of childcare where there is a change in employment or parent is attending school.

Eligible families may receive up to $500 for full-time or $250 for part-time, or the cost of care for each child attending, whichever is less. Child must attend a paid registered, licensed childcare center, provider, or after school program (Non-family members).

TO QUALIFY:

Be a parent entering the workforce, changing employment, or have an additional child entering day care.

OR

Be a student attending an accredited Community College, Trade School, or University.

Applications are now open.

​Why it Matters

