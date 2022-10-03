Library to Host Reading and Signing for Best-selling Author

On Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library will welcome #1 New York Times best-selling author and Wyoming native, C.J. Box back to the library to present his latest novel, Treasure State. Box will read an excerpt from the novel and answer questions from the audience before signing books. Copies of Treasure State will be available to purchase before and during the event, courtesy of Barnes & Noble.

The latest installment in the Cassie Dewell series follows the private investigator as she tracks the dark and dangerous trail of a con man through the wilds of a small Montana town. The new novel has garnered praise from Library Journal and Publisher’s Weekly. Booklist states that, “There are some seriously bad guys and a handful of good guys involved, and Box’s descriptions are vivid, as always. This is {Cassie’s} sixth outing . . . and the best yet.” Best Thriller Books calls the novel, “another stellar and engaging book from C.J. Box.”

Winner of the Edgar Alan Poe Award for Best Novel and several other accolades, Box is one of Wyoming’s most renowned writers having penned more than thirty novels and sold over ten million copies in the United States alone. Box is now an executive producer for two television series based on his novels, and he continues to give back to the Wyoming community through his involvement with the state’s Office of Tourism.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and book signings will follow Box’s presentation.

Laramie County Library is honored to welcome C.J. Box back to the Cottonwood Room stage to celebrate the next installment of his thrilling western novels.

Story by Laramie County Libraries