Local Businesses Better Our Community
Do you have the courage, heart, and brains to prove there’s no place like Cheyenne? Members of your business community will gather on June 23 to celebrate our servant leaders that make the region a great place to live, work, and do business.
WY We Care
Your Cheyenne Chamber firmly believes that we must commit ourselves to economic development centered around the desire to help every business achieve their dreams and aspirations. That means we’re fighting for the reform of regulatory hurdles that increase the cost of both housing and commercial developments, we’re facilitating the development of keystone projects that enhance our economic development, we are obtaining data to drive decisions for economic growth, and we are aiding business start-ups and expansions of local companies. Our economic development strategy covers everything from the Sentinel Missile Program to Housing to Healthcare to Childcare to Transportation to Infrastructure.
Our business community exemplifies the courage, heart, and brains required to set Cheyenne apart. Together with your Cheyenne Chamber, we work everyday to prove there’s no place like Cheyenne.
Doing the Big Work
Building Wyoming’s Future takes the right people willing to put in the work on behalf of Cheyenne. The Cheyenne business community strives to build a great future for our community and our region. Join us as we celebrate these organizations that embrace a servant leadership approach to their work, and better our entire community because of their efforts.
The Large Business of the Year Award recognizes businesses making a tremendous impact on the Cheyenne area; they offer specialized services and are engaged in the Cheyenne community. Finalists must have 26 or more employees. Nominated for this year’s Large Business of the Year Award:
- RE/MAX: REMAX is always encouraging their employees to be a part of supporting our community. They donate both financially and with time to fundraisers and events that make a difference in Cheyenne.
- Reiman Corp: It’s rare to go to any major or minor business event without seeing Reiman as a sponsor. Their generosity as a local business is unmatched. They’ve been in business for 75 years thoughtfully and meticulously building Wyoming to be a better place. The culture of their business is unique in a company their size. They’re family owned and operated but treat employees who aren’t blood relatives just like family. They understand the importance of a family unit and include them in their employee events.
- Capitol Roofing: From storm damage roof repairs to new gutter installations, Capitol Roofing’s dedicated roofing company will make sure your home or place of business can weather the next big storm that rolls through Cheyenne, WY. Their dedication to this community and the support they give their employees is incredible.
“This nomination is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated team, who are immensely proud to call Cheyenne and Laramie County home,” said Cailey Reiman-Garrett, Reiman Corp. “This recognition from our peers serves as a powerful motivation for us to continue pushing the boundaries of achievement and making a positive impact in our local community.”
How To Change The World
Your Cheyenne Chamber is on the frontlines of this issue, working with nation-wide partners and meeting with your representatives to get the job done. Learn more about our work at CheyenneChamber.org, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett
Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.