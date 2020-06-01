Local Businesses Partner to Honor Class of 2020 High School Graduates

Western Vista Credit Union, Black Hills Energy and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) recently partnered to launch “Signs for Seniors,” a community-wide initiative to honor this year’s graduating class.

“We recognize that this year’s graduates are missing out on some of the signature activities associated with the final year of high school,” said Lorrell Walter, senior vice president of marketing and member experience at Western Vista Credit Union. “We still want this to be a ‘banner year’ for these kids and this project is a literal depiction of that.”

Signs for Seniors has been a true collaborative effort. Western Vista Credit Union and the DDA were separately working on the project. When the two organizations realized they were duplicating efforts, a partnership was born.

“COVID-19 has changed the senior experience for every graduate. Signs for Seniors is a way to celebrate the class of 2020 and recognize their accomplishments,” said Amber Ash, DDA executive director. “The DDA felt like this way a unique way to honor the seniors as they embark on the next phase of their lives.”

Because the downtown area has a limited number of light poles, it was necessary to expand the reach of program beyond the borders of downtown. With permission from the city, Western Vista representatives reached out to Black Hills Energy to seek approval to use their poles around town. The Black Hills Energy team was on board in a matter of days and the project was officially launched.

“Our youth represent the future of our state and Black Hills Energy, along with Western Vista Credit Union and the DDA, are committed to keeping our community spirit strong,” said Laurie Farkas, community affairs manager at Black Hills Energy. “This has been a wonderful collaboration.”

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Support the Cause: The Western Vista Community Foundation is accepting donations to offset the cost of the Signs for Seniors initiative. Businesses and/or individuals interested in supporting the cause should make checks payable to “Western Vista Community Foundation” and send them to:

Signs for Seniors

Western Vista Community Foundation

PO Box 20105

Cheyenne, WY 82003

Sponsor a senior: $35

Sponsor a sign (two seniors): $70

Sponsor a pole (four seniors): $140

Take a Picture: Seniors – when the signs are hung, find the location of your banner and have someone take a picture of you standing beside it. Get creative – wear your cap and gown, prom attire, sports uniform, letterman jacket or other school spirit gear! Share your photos on social media using #signsforseniorscheyenne

Get Social: Follow our Facebook page, Signs for Seniors – Cheyenne. This page will keep you updated on the status of the signs. They are currently at print and will be hung over the course of the next several weeks. This page will serve as a gathering place for seniors and their families and friends to share and view all the images.