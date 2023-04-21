Local Film Premiere Starring Rescue Dog

The Year of the Dog, which opened in Cheyenne, is now available on all major streaming platforms, and we are so proud of the incredible feedback about the film.

We currently have a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and a 8.8 IMDB rating, and The NYC Movie Guru wrote in a review that, “The Year of the Dog is a triumph. It’s a warm, wise and genuinely heartfelt journey worth taking.”

If you missed it at the Capitol Cinema 16, you can search for it on your preferred digital platform, or below are links to stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

As someone who was born in Wyoming, I wan to thank you, Cheyenne, and Black Dog Animal Rescue for being such wonderful hosts!

We hope you watch and consider leaving a great review! We can’t wait to hear what you think of the movie.

Rob

Filmmaker, The Year of the Dog