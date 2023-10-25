Looking into America’s Future

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently released data about the current state of our workforce and the trajectory path it’s heading on. Several data points were included in areas ranging from demographics, trending fields, and more.

By the numbers:

167.8 million people in today’s workforce – expected to grow to 169.6 million over 7 years

Estimated labor force participation rate in 2030 drops to 60.4%

117% increase in number of workers 65 or older over two decades

Women account for 46.8% of the workforce

Construction, manufacturing, and mining sectors are seeing the slowest growth

Postal services, retail trade, and utilities industries are seeing declines in employees

Service-providing sectors (health, education, entertainment) expected to account for most added jobs through 2032

Record profits are being seen in oil industry – but instability in these fields are causing declining interest