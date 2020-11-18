Magic City Enterprises to Host “Festival of Trees” on Black Friday

Magic City Enterprises’ Annual Festival of Trees is a treasured holiday event within the Cheyenne community and is a unique opportunity to celebrate the holiday season.

This year, the festival will be held virtually from noon on Black Friday (November 27th) through 9:00pm on December 5th. Festive Christmas trees decorated and donated by community partners as well as an assortment of items will be sold as part of a virtual auction.

Because the event will be exclusively online this year, participants can bid on items from the comfort of their homes and finish Christmas shopping early. The auction can be accessed through Magic City’s homepage at www.mcewyo.org, or the direct auction site at https://MagicCityFoundation.cbo.io.

Magic City Enterprises is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been a part of the Cheyenne community for almost 50 years. Through the generous contributions of others at the Festival of Trees, Magic City Enterprises will be able to fulfill their mission of “Supporting Individuals with Disabilities to Live Successfully.”

If you are interested in sponsoring the event or have questions, please reach out to Amanda Peterson at apeterson@mcewyo.org.

