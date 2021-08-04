Mark your Calendars for the Wyoming Air National Guard Wild West Air Show

Please join the Wyoming Air National Guard on September 11 and 12 for the Wild West Air Show.

The Wild West Air Show is a staple of Cheyenne, Wyoming. For the 20th year, the event is hosted by the 153rd Airlift Wing of the Wyoming Air National Guard. Aircraft of all shapes, sizes and speeds will showcase their talents for the enjoyment and entertainment of the community. Spectators can view the free event September 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Frontier Mall parking lot.

The Air Show attracts those with an appreciation of aircraft along with active military personnel, retired veterans, and military aficionados. The event commemorating the sacrifices made by 9/11 heroes during the World Trade Center attacks two decades ago includes aerial demonstrations, static displays of aircraft, and a parachute team. The show features additional ground entertainment.

The 153rd Airlift Wing is pleased the show is returning in 2021 after cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a state with a rich and storied military history, Wyoming is proud to be able to host this display of airpower once again. The show is expected to be better than ever this coming September.

Living up to its namesake as the Equality State, all are welcome to enjoy the spectacular showing on the anniversary of 9/11.