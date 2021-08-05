Spradley Barr Motors Unveils Newly Renovated Toyota Showroom and Service Center

The $4.3 million renovation brings an elevated customer experience and new job opportunities to the West Edge District.

Spradley Barr Motors, Inc., a privately held automotive group, has re-opened Spradley Barr Toyota Showroom and Service Center to customers today, following an extensive $4.3 million renovation and expansion of the facility.

The dealership expanded its existing footprint with an additional 14,800 square feet for both its showroom and service center. The new facility offers three times the previous maintenance bay capacity and features a new express service lane for customers, helping technicians serve more customers and reducing wait times for scheduling oil changes and other routine maintenance services. The larger showroom will also better accommodate Toyota’s evolving vehicle lineup.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our loyal customers for working with us while we navigated this exciting transition of our facility,” said Bob Womack, vice president of Spradley Barr Motors. “This was a huge undertaking that started more than three years ago and I’m very proud of our team’s dedication throughout the process.”

In addition to the elevated customer experience, the significant investment in the dealership will help with the ongoing development of Cheyenne’s West Edge District, creating over a dozen new jobs in the first six months, with the potential of adding more over the next two years.

Spradley Barr Toyota has been an integral part of Cheyenne for the past 23 years. The dealership first opened its doors to customers in 1998 with 58 employees. Today, the dealership operates with 128 full-time employees and remains committed to offering customers the highest quality vehicles.

The dealership will host an official grand re-opening event on Thursday, August 19 at 4 p.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration is open to the public and will be attended by local dignitaries, business leaders, and ambassadors of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.