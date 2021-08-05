New Owner Will Carry on the Strong Culture and Heritage of the Albany

pictured above: Gus Kallas, George Kallas, new owner Brian Bau and his mother Linda Bau

As you step inside, you can feel the rich heritage of the historic Albany restaurant. The photographs on the walls portray the progression of Cheyenne as it has grown and matured into a thriving economic hub.

The Albany’s historic brick structure, built in 1905, originally housed The Hotel Becker and Le Barron’s Restaurant. The restaurant has stood for more than 115 years. For nearly 80 of those years, the Kallas family has been a part of the business. Over the years, they built a reputation for a hospitable atmosphere and great food. Known as a mainstay for locals and guests alike, the Albany is a favorite for all, including Wyoming legislators. You can only imagine the conversations that have been shared over a meal at the Albany by the many guests that stepped through the doors.

This week the Albany begins a new chapter as the restaurant transitions from the Kallas family to new owner, Brian Bau. Neither Gus Kallas nor Brian expects much to change at the business.

“We are so pleased that Brian has acquired the Albany,” said Gus. “His experience in the industry, especially in Cheyenne, is a great asset that the Albany will benefit from. His passion for the restaurant and workers is apparent, and we are glad to see him take the helm.”

You can feel the nostalgia as Gus talks about his time working in the restaurant. He recalls riding his bike to work when he was around 10 years old. His job was bussing tables. Over time, Gus’s responsibilities increased, and as he and brother George took over management of the restaurant, it grew into its adjoining spaces. They added the bar in 1979, improved the restaurant, and in 1991 added the package liquor store. The Albany now encompasses half a block.

Brian, who has 24 years of experience in the restaurant industry, said that he doesn’t expect customers to see much of a change in how the Albany operates. The head chef, Dwight, along with pastry chef Nancy, will still be preparing customer favorites. Maren, George’s daughter, will remain on staff as well as the liquor store manager Alex and other long-term staff. And don’t count out George and Gus – they will be sticking around to support the transition.

“The menu will stay the same. We will still hand-cut and slow roast all of our meats in-house using the team who have been here for years. Our menu will still include homemade soups and desserts made right here on the premises,” Brian said.

Brian himself has a long history with the Albany. He fondly recalls family trips to Cheyenne with his grandfather Arch Deuel, and a visit to the restaurant was always a part of the adventure.

“We feel this restaurant belongs as much to the people of Cheyenne as it does to us. We are excited and feel privileged to carry forward the incredible legacy of the Kallas family. We invite the community to join us for the same great experience they have always enjoyed.”

“The craftsmanship of what the Albany offers is something we want to hold on to,” he added.

Brian praised the great staff at the restaurant and said they are fortunate to keep the team intact. “We are starting with the team that has made the Albany what it is today. We intend to maintain the atmosphere, the same great food, and the quality of service that customers have come to expect.”

Words matter, but actions speak louder, and as regular diners began entering the restaurant one day this week – sharply at 11:00 a.m. when the restaurant opened – they were pleased to learn that the day’s soup offering was exactly what they expected, cream of mushroom. It is why they came, and it is what Brian intends to deliver.

As they say goodbye to ownership of the restaurant, George feels comfortable the business is in good hands.

“Brian has a wealth of experience, and I’m sure he will serve our customers well and take excellent care of our team,” said George.

He added that he always loved the customers and enjoyed working with the Albany team. “Our family would like to thank Cheyenne for all of the great moments over the last 79 years,” he said.

Gus added, “The journey we have experienced during our years at the Albany has been wonderful. We’ve had great careers and experiences that are too numerous to count.”

The Albany is a bedrock of downtown Cheyenne and has been part of the evolution of the neighborhood for many years. There are many more memories and deals to be made across the tables at the Albany.

In addition to the Albany, Brian Bau owns three Village Inn restaurants located in Cheyenne, Fort Collins, and Loveland. His business, Archco Holdings, is named after his grandfather, who gave him his first glimpse of the Albany. He looks forward to expanding his talents as the independent owner and operator of the Albany’s bar, restaurant, and liquor mart.