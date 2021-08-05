Kicks 4 Kidz – World’s Most Grueling 0.5K

What sponsor Hirst Applegate, LLP is tongue-in-cheek calling “the world’s most grueling 0.5K race” – also known as “Kicks for Kidz” – is back August 11 at 6 p.m. This year is the fourth annual event.

The law firm is urging the public to accept its invitation to join the fundraiser, which helps Laramie County School District students by raising money to purchase athletic shoes for those students who need the shoes to participate in physical education classes.

Whether you participate as part of a team, individually, or just decide to make a donation to the Kicks 4 Kidz effort every dollar raised goes directly to shoes for Laramie County students, according to the law firm.

The route will start and end at the Depot Plaza, 121 West 15th Street, with drinks, food, and entertainment available along the way.

There will be awards and prizes such as Best “Running” Attire (Individual); Best Team Theme; Largest Registered Team; First Place Finisher (Male/Female/Under 12).

For more information or to register, call Hirst Applegate 307.632.0541, and ask for Kat. Click here to sign up using Venmo.

The cost is $25 for individuals and $22.50 each for groups of 11 or more. Kids participate free with a paid adult participant.

After the race, a BBQ dinner is provided for those who participated, or for a $10 donation, for those who did not run. Auction items will be available to bid on to raise additional funds.