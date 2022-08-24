Mason Way To Close For Repair Work

Home » Community

On Monday, August 29th, Mason Way will be closed to through traffic for repair work.

The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell Range Boulevard to north of Mason Way. Mason Way will be closed from Converse Avenue and will only be accessible from Grandview Avenue.

A detour route will be provided, and Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane traffic, both northbound and southbound.

Work will begin at 6 a.m. and should be completed by 5 p.m.

 

Story by the City of Cheyenne




