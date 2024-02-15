Maximize Water Efficiency: Next Gen Landscaping Workshop!

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will host its Next Generation Landscaping workshop at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The goal of the Next Generation Landscaping workshop is to raise awareness of Cheyenne’s limited water supply and the importance of using water more efficiently with landscaping. Presentations will include an overview of Cheyenne’s Water Supply, Thoughts and Observations on Conversions to “Native”, Tree Planting and Post-Planting Care, Tough Trees for Cheyenne, and Protecting Trees During Turf Conversions. The event will wrap up with a panel discussion with BOPU, City of Cheyenne, and local leaders.

Business owners that provide and support landscaping services in Cheyenne, including landscapers, lawn service, tree service, builders, developers, and interested community members are strongly encouraged to attend this FREE event. Registration is required and can be accessed on the BOPU website at: www.cheyennebopu.org/events.