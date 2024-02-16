Suspect Arrested Following Shooting on Dunn Avenue

On Thursday, February 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Dunn Avenue.

Responding officers secured the area and determined that three adult males sustained gunshot wounds. Two shooters, 18-year-old Leandro Dominguez, and 24-year-old James Gulley, both from Cheyenne, were transported to the hospital, and another man, Mauricio Dominguez Jr., 22, from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Out of an abundance of caution, Alta Vista and Arp Elementary Schools were placed into a secure perimeter and were staffed with additional officers, but the incident did not involve any threats to students or administration.

Early this morning, Friday, February 16, Cheyenne Police Detectives met with the Laramie County District Attorney to review evidence and discuss charges. One suspect has been arrested. Leandro Dominguez is currently in custody for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that Gulley and Danielle Krix, 31, from Casper, WY were parked in a white passenger vehicle on 2nd Avenue, west of Dunn Avenue, when brothers M. Dominguez and L. Dominguez pulled up next to them in a red pickup truck.

Dominguez got out of the passenger side of the truck brandishing a large pipe wrench in a threatening manner. Gulley simultaneously exited the driver’s side of his vehicle, pulled out a firearm, and shot at M. Dominguez multiple times, killing him. Gulley then called 9-1-1 to report the incident. Dominguez drove the truck to his nearby residence and retrieved a firearm. He returned to the scene, pointed the gun toward Gulley and Krix, and shot at Gulley. Gulley then returned fire.

Gulley’s brother, Darnell Gulley, 18, from Cheyenne, heard the altercation from his residence and walked toward the scene. He was nearly struck by the bullets while approaching and fled from the gunfire.

Both shooters sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Although there were several bystanders in the area, no other injuries were reported.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.