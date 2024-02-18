Tracking the Big Business Bills

As of this week, the 2024 Wyoming legislative session is well under way. From military spending to public education to business taxation, this session is packed to the brim with bills that will have a major impact on residents and business owners. With the numerous committees meeting constantly throughout the week, sessions occurring during the workday, and busy home/work schedules, keeping up with the legislative session is a daunting task. Your Cheyenne Chamber has you covered though – with Track Bill, you can get updates on the bills that concern you and your business most right in your inbox. Don’t be in the dark – stay in the know with us and get signed up today!

0 Shares









