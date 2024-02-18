Wyoming New Business Applications Stand First in the Nation

As business recaps from 2023 continue to roll in, Wyoming’s stats are topping the charts! When it comes to new business applications per capita, Wyoming was ranked number one in the country with a whopping 58,807 new business applications being filed in 2023. Within Wyoming, Sheridan County had the most business applications with 22,389 over the course of the year.

By the numbers:

29.5% change in new business applications filed in December of 2023 as compared to December of 2022

2,330 projected business formations within four quarters of 2023

4.0% of these applications are projected to become an employer business

WY We Care: These numbers indicate a positive outlook on the future of business in Wyoming, and by extension, the economy. Wyoming might have a small population, but our residents mean business.