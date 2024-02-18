An Act that Passes Heavy Tax Implications for Businesses

In 2017, Congress passed a permanent reduction to the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. To ensure that pass-through businesses like sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations (i.e., the overwhelming majority of small businesses) weren’t put at a tax disadvantage relative to C corporations, Congress created a new 20% deduction for qualified business income. This deduction is codified at section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code. Unlike the permanent reduction for C corporations, however, the 20% deduction for pass-through businesses is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

This 20% deduction effectively operates as a rate reduction for pass-through businesses, with some limitations. If a business owner’s income exceeds a certain threshold ($383,900 for joint filers and $191,950 for other filers in 2024), the benefit of the 20% deduction may be limited based on the amount of wages paid to non-owner employees (W-2 wages). Generally speaking, the more W-2 wages a business pays, the greater the deduction that business’s owner(s) can claim.

WY We Care: For Wyoming businesses and business-owners, this act has monumental implications.

60.82%: Wyoming’s percentage of employment at pass-through businesses

26.7%: Wyoming’s percentage of employment at large pass-through businesses (over 100 employees)

$419,854,000: The collective tax benefit of this deduction in Wyoming