Mayor Collins Signs Proclamation Declaring January 22 as USS Cheyenne Day

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins has signed his first proclamation in the office to honor the storied history of the USS Cheyenne and the submarine’s departing Commander, John Gonsor.

The proclamation declares Friday, January 22nd, 2021 as USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Day in the Capital City.

Under the direction of Commander Gonsor, the USS Cheyenne completed two highly successful Western Pacific deployments vital to our nation’s security and earned the coveted 2020 Battle Efficiency award.

The contract to build the USS Cheyenne was awarded to Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Virginia on November 28th, 1989. Her keel was laid down on July 6th, 1992, and was launched on April 16th, 1995 sponsored by Mrs. Ann Simpson, wife of former Wyoming Senator Alan K. Simpson. The USS Cheyenne was commissioned on September 13th, 1996 with Commander Peter H. Ozimik in command. The USS Cheyenne was transferred to her homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in 1998.

The USS Cheyenne was the final Los Angeles-class submarine built by Newport News Shipyards.